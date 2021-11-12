Watch
City of Buffalo announces winter parking regulations on bus routes begin Monday

7 Eyewitness News Staff
Plows at Buffalo's barn on Broadway St.
Posted at 12:06 PM, Nov 12, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo announced winter parking regulations on bus routes will begin Monday at 1:30 a.m.

The winter parking regulations on bus routes will be in place from 1:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. each day from Monday through April 1, 2022.

Officials also announced posted 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. parking restrictions on the city’s side streets will be reactivated. They were suspended on residential streets to accommodate those who were working and learning from home.

Although this fall has been unseasonably warm, we all know Buffalo weather can switch to winter conditions overnight. Also, as Buffalo’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues and most residents are no longer working from home and students are back in the classroom, my Administration is reinstating 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. parking regulations on residential side streets. I urge residents to follow the posted regulations.
- Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

