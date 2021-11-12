City of Buffalo announces winter parking regulations on bus routes begin Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo announced winter parking regulations on bus routes will begin Monday at 1:30 a.m.

The winter parking regulations on bus routes will be in place from 1:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. each day from Monday through April 1, 2022.

Officials also announced posted 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. parking restrictions on the city’s side streets will be reactivated. They were suspended on residential streets to accommodate those who were working and learning from home.