City of Buffalo announces two splash pads will remain open an extra week

Posted at 4:25 PM, Sep 05, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — City leaders in Buffalo have announced two of the city's 11 splash pads will remain open an extra week.

The splash pads at MLK Junior and Ralph Wilson parks will stay open through Sunday, September 11. The remaining nine close at 7:00 p.m. on Labor Day.

Mayor Byron Brown says the city decided to keep the splash pads open after school and on the weekend because temperatures are forecast to be in the 80s.

Both splash pads will be open from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday and from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

