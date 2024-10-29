City of Buffalo announces purchase of 4 electric vehicles to be added to its fleet

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo has announced the purchase of four electric vehicles that will be added to its fleet "as part of a commitment to modernizing city operations and reducing its carbon footprint."

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon said the Buffalo Common Council approved the purchase of two Chevy Equinox EVs and two Ford F150 Lightning EVs with a total cost of $202,974 with funding support from the NYSERDA Clean Energy Communities Program.

The vehicles will be utilized by the Department of Parking Enforcement.

“To be innovative, we must invest in our future. With the help of grant funding, I am proud to announce that my administration is taking a vital step by integrating the first electric vehicles into our fleet. This initiative not only promotes sustainability but also represents our commitment to modernizing city operations." - Acting Mayor Scanlon