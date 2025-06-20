City of Buffalo announces extended splash pad hours, opening of cooling centers ahead of excessive heat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo has announced extended splash pad hours and the opening of cooling centers ahead of the excessive heat expected to impact the region.

The mayor's office said starting immediately, all city-operated splash pads that are typically open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. will now be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until further notice.

Splash pads with extended hours include:



Ralph Wilson Park – Foot of Porter Ave.

Allison Park – Reese St., adjacent to Asarese-Matters Community Center

Lanigan Park – South Park Ave., west of Louisiana St.

Lincoln Park – Foot of Quincy St.

MLK Park Splash Pad – Best St. & Fillmore Ave.

Cazenovia Park – Behind the park casino

Houghton Park – Foot of Spahn St.

Schiller Park – Sprenger St. side of the park

Roosevelt Park – Foot of Roosevelt Ave.

In addition, there will be eight cooling centers open in the city from Monday, June 23, through Wednesday, June 25:



Tosh Collins Community Center – 7 AM–3 PM

35 Cazenovia St, Buffalo, NY 14220

Asarese‑Matters Community Center – 7 AM–3 PM

50 Rees St, Buffalo, NY 14213

Hennepin Community Center – 7 AM–3 PM

24 Ludington St, Buffalo, NY 14206

Lincoln Field House – 7 AM–3 PM

10 Quincy St, Buffalo, NY 14212

Peter Machnica Community Center – 7 AM–3 PM

1799 Clinton St, Buffalo, NY 14206

Delavan Grider Community Center – 10 AM–8 PM

877 E Delavan Ave, Buffalo, NY 14215

Pratt Willert Community Center – 9 AM–9 PM

422 Pratt St, Buffalo, NY 14204

Gloria J. Parks Community Center – 8 AM–4 PM

3242 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214

Officials remind residents to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity during peak sun hours, and check on vulnerable neighbors and family members.