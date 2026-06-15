City of Buffalo Animal Shelter facing a 'critical capacity crisis'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter is facing a "critical capacity crisis" and is calling on the community for help.

The shelter said it currently has 48 adoptable dogs and 20 adoptable cats waiting for homes, and additional animals are expected to become available for adoption in the coming days.

According to the shelter, no open dog kennels are available, and some new arrivals are being housed in temporary overflow crates.

"More animals are entering the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter than are leaving through adoption, rescue placement, or return to owner," a release says. "As the City’s municipal animal shelter, the facility is required to take in stray dogs found within city limits. Unlike private rescue organizations, the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter is an open-intake shelter and cannot pause or limit stray animal intake when capacity is full."

The city is encouraging Western New Yorkers to consider adopting, fostering, or helping spread the word about adoptable animals currently in need of homes.

“Our shelter team, volunteers, fosters and rescue partners are doing everything they can, but we need the community’s help right now. Every adoption matters. When you adopt one pet, you are truly saving two lives — the animal you bring home and the next animal who now has a safe place to go.” - Jen Butera, Director of the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

The shelter said adoption fees are $220 or less for dogs, $130 or less for cats and include the following:



Age-appropriate vaccinations

Spay/neuter surgery

Free first veterinary visit

Discount coupons for local businesses

Lifetime microchip registration

Starter bag of Science Diet food

$100 dog training voucher

FIV/FeLV testing for cats

The shelter said to view adoptable pets, learn more about fostering, or apply to adopt, please visit the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter’s social media pages or website or stop by during open adoption hours.

The shelter became a central issue in the race for Buffalo mayor, and in April, we learned that Mayor Ryan's budget reduced funding for the shelter compared to last year. Despite the reduction, Deputy Mayor Benjamin Swanekamp told 7 News they still have plans for a new facility. You can read more in our story from April here.

Earlier this month, the city announced it secured more than $400,000 in grants to improve conditions at the shelter, with improvements set to begin once the grant money arrives this summer.