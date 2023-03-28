City of Buffalo accepting applications for the 2023 Buffalo Police Entry Exam

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo announced it is now accepting applications for the 2023 Buffalo Police Entry Exam.

Applications will be accepted through May 22 and the exam date is scheduled for June 17.

“Public safety remains a top priority and today I’m calling on interested applicants in Buffalo and in cities statewide to help us continue to protect the residents, businesses and visitors of the City of Buffalo. This is a great opportunity to change lives and be proud of what you do. Through this application process and recruitment campaign, we want to attract a high-quality pool of diverse candidates that can help us continue to reduce crime and also help ensure that our police force better reflects the makeup of our city.” - Mayor Byron Brown

“I am excited to see what the next group of women and men bring to our police department. We are looking for a diverse pool of candidates reflective of our community that want to be a part of the change in policing, the next generation police officer. This is an exciting and rewarding profession deeply rooted in community engagement. The key to safer communities with lower crime rates is a joint collaboration between our police officers and the community we serve.” - Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia

The city said applicants must meet the following requirements:



Must be at least 19 years old on the date of the exam. Candidates who reach their 35th birthday on or before exam date are not eligible

Any New York State resident can apply to take the exam, however, all candidates who pass the exam must be a City of Buffalo resident 90 days prior to being canvassed for appointment

High School Diploma, GED or Equivalency Diploma

Current & valid NYS Driver’s License at time of appointment

You can find detailed information and apply on the city's website here. You an also visit Room 1001 City Hall or call 716-851-9614.