City leaders kick off recruitment campaign for the Buffalo Fire Department

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo city leaders are encouraging those interested to apply for the upcoming Firefighter Civil Service Exam. The "Home of the Brave" public awareness campaign is aimed at getting more minorities, women, and veterans to join the ranks of the Buffalo Fire Department.

"This recruitment campaign is critical to ensuring that the Fire Department’s ranks reflect the communities they serve,” said Commissioner Renaldo. “We are confident that this outreach campaign will spur great interest and encourage the many diverse groups that make up our city to apply for the upcoming firefighter exam.”

To be eligible, the right candidate:

• Must be 19 years old at the time of the examination and 20 years old at the time of appointment

• Must be a full-time resident of the City of Buffalo as of January 29, 2022 and maintain city residence

• Willing and able to perform physically demanding work

• Manages stress and adverse outcomes well

The next exam will be administered on Saturday, June 4th. Potential candidates must fill out an initial application by Friday, April 29th. For more information or to download an application, go to the city's website.