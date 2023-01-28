City leaders hold special pray service outside of City Hall to pay respects to Tyre Nichols

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Heavy hearts in Buffalo as community officials and community members gathered on the steps at City Hall to reflect and honor Tyre Nichols, and lift up his family in their thoughts and prayers.

"As a parent, as a human being it was heartbreaking, overwhelming and disturbing. It was an outright disregard for human life," Mayor Byron Brown said.

The lighting of candles, prayers and songs joined the buffalo community on the city hall steps in honor of Nichols.

"Tonight we reflect on the life that was lost to senseless violence," Brown said.

Community leaders said it's not just reflection on the violence, but reflection on the response time of the justice system. They are encouraging the public to feel every emotion but act with peace.

"As Tyre's family is mourning, as the nation is mourning as Western New York is morning we must remember to peacefully express our anger our pain and our anguish," Brown shared.

As the community lit their candles they pray for guidance, justice and strength. Representatives from Best-Self were also in attendance at prayer service and they will be holding office hours tomorrow for anyone who needs help coping with this.

