City leaders, anti-violence groups seeking community support to limit gun violence in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — City of Buffalo residents gathered with police, city leaders, and anti-violence groups at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park to discuss ways to reduce gun violence in the Queen City.

Buffalo residents attended 'Community Day' where they were greeted by hamburgers, hot dogs and children's bicycle helmets provided by the Police Athletic League, where members of anti-violence organizations were able to provide information and support.

"The way you combat nonviolence is getting involved in the community and showing the community that we are out here and we really want to be a positive impact in the community by engaging in sports and recreational activities,' said Buffalo Common Councilman Mitchell Nowakowski (D-Fillmore District).

If you have any information on a shooting or other crimes can contact the Erie County District Attorney's Office by calling (716) 858-2424, or by contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.