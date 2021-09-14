City Honors School to be closed Wednesday due to contractor damaging underground power line

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Public Schools announced City Honors School will be closed Wednesday as a result of a contractor in the area damaging an underground power line.

BPS said the school temporarily lost power in some portions of the building Tuesday due to the incident.

District officials are working with Ferguson Electric to solve the issue, which requires a new power line to be installed.

The power line is expected to be repaired Wednesday and school will be closed during the repair. The district is optimistic students may be able to return on Thursday.