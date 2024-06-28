City Honors School celebrates Class of 2024

BUFFALO, N..Y (WKBW) — City Honors School is celebrating its class of 2024.

Several students took part in a graduation ceremony at Kleinhans Music Hall on Thursday night.

The class got to celebrate their achievement with family, friends, and the Keynote Speaker, 2022 alumna Jennifer Hanley.

Hanley has an extensive resume, including being a member of the team that discovered water on Mars.

She says her love for education and science began at City Honors.

"It was a wonderful school, it gave me a lot of opportunities," Hanley said. "I got to do research at Roswell Park and I learned a lot of things about physics, astronomy and math that led me to go on to be a planetary scientist."

Hanley says she is honored to be the Keynote Speaker and is happy to share her experience with all the graduates.