City Honors grads walk away with diplomas and a challenge to make a difference

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Graduation is a time for celebration and reflection, but for one group of seniors in Buffalo, it also came with a surprising gift and a challenge that could change lives.

At City Honors School’s commencement ceremony Thursday night, keynote speaker Adam Martin, a 1985 City Honors alum and founder and CEO of Dave & Adam’s Cards, offered more than just words of wisdom.

“Be kind to yourself, be kind to others, it’s not rocket science,” Martin told the graduates, families, and faculty.

“I’ve recognized the importance of giving to others, even if they look different than me, even if they are somewhere different than me, and even if they have beliefs different than mine,” Martin said.

But Martin didn’t stop there; in a moment that surprised and energized the auditorium, Martin announced he was giving each of the school’s 138 graduating seniors $1,000 in cash.

“Five hundred dollars is for you, you absolutely deserve it,” he said. “But then I would like you to pick a cause, a charity, or a person who needs it more than you, and please give them the other $500.”

Martin said that the funds were made possible with help from local organizations and businesses throughout Western New York. The idea for the donation came to him while watching a YouTube video of businessman Robert Hale speaking to graduates at UMass Dartmouth, “He basically discussed finding the right balance between taking care of yourself but also taking care of other people,” Martin said.

City Honors Principal William Kresse believes the gesture couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Our student body is very diverse, economically and racially,” Krisse said. “Eighty percent of our students come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. This donation will not only teach a valuable life lesson, it’s something many of them truly needed.”

For students like Taneya Earl, the opportunity to give back is personal.

“I’m not going to say it right here,” she said, “but it’s someone in the area.”

As the graduates stepped out into the next chapter of their lives, they left with more than diplomas; they left with a mission to make an impact.

