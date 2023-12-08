'Roll up our sleeves and get to work': Commission to discuss pay increase for Erie County officials

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time since 2018, the Citizen Salary Review Commission held its first of many meetings on Friday. This panel meets every two years to review the salaries of elected officials in Erie County.

The panel will once again put forth recommendations on pay increases for elected positions including



Erie County Executive

Comptroller

Sheriff

County Clerk

County Legislators

When the commission last met in 2018, the county legislature adopted the salary recommendations. It was the first time in more than 20 years officials had seen pay increases. The increase was based on the consumer price index and comparing salaries from other counties across the state.

In 2014, the commission's pay recommendations were considered too high and the legislature shot it down.

"I don't think it's going to look like in 2018. Already in this first meeting, we're hearing so many ideas. I think we're going to move the needle," Laurie Buonanno, chair of the commission, said.

Buonanno said the salary review commission is made up of people with financial backgrounds and people who have experience sitting on these panels. The group will be recommending where the salaries go from here.

WKBW The Citizen Salary Review Commission previous recommendations show an increase in pay from 2018 to 2023.

The panel will meet weekly until mid-February when they hope to have a decision.