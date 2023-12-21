Church bells to ring across WNY Friday morning to honor lives lost in Blizzard of '22

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown is asking the public to take time out of their holiday weekend to honor those who lost their lives during the Blizzard of 2022.

Brown announced that in observance of one year since the blizzard, and to honor the lives lost, the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo will ring church bells across Western New York for an extended period starting at 9 a.m. Friday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we look back at December 2022, and remember the lives that were taken by the Historic Blizzard. The city of Buffalo was the epicenter of a storm that claimed the lives of residents across Erie and Niagara Counties. My thoughts and prayers continue to go out to all the families who lost loved ones during that time.” - Mayor Brown

“We pray for the souls lost last year and for their families. Despite the great suffering and loss of life, it also was an opportunity for Western New Yorkers to demonstrate their most charitable and compassionate side" and show why our area is so special as demonstrated by our neighbors’ countless acts of kindness and charity that saved lives and eased people’s burdens during this generational storm." - Most Rev. Michael Fisher, Bishop of Buffalo.

The Erie County Executive and Erie County Medical Examiner's Office reported that 47 individuals lost their lives during the blizzard, 46 were in Erie County and one was in Niagara County.