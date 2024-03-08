Chuck E. Cheese planning to open second WNY location in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Parents and kids will soon have a new place to play in North Buffalo.

According to Buffalo Business First, the national chain Chuck E. Cheese has reached a deal with Flaum Management to open a location at Delaware Consumer Square later this year.

The Buffalo restaurant will reportedly be a $1.55 million buildout project at the Delaware Avenue property, which is already home to Target, Applebee's and Burlington.

A call to Rochester-based Flaum Management Friday afternoon was not returned.

The North Buffalo location will be the chain's second in Western New York. Chuck E. Cheese's only remaining local restaurant is on Milestrip Road in Hamburg. A location at Harlem and Sheridan in Amherst closed in 2020, the same year the company declared bankruptcy. The chain is now under new ownership.