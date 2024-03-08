Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chuck E. Cheese planning to open second WNY location in Buffalo

Buffalo Business First reports restaurant will open this year
Screenshot 2024-03-08 171939.png
Chuck E. Cheese
The popular chain is reportedly coming to North Buffalo.
Screenshot 2024-03-08 171939.png
Posted at 5:32 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 17:32:45-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Parents and kids will soon have a new place to play in North Buffalo.

According to Buffalo Business First, the national chain Chuck E. Cheese has reached a deal with Flaum Management to open a location at Delaware Consumer Square later this year.

The Buffalo restaurant will reportedly be a $1.55 million buildout project at the Delaware Avenue property, which is already home to Target, Applebee's and Burlington.

A call to Rochester-based Flaum Management Friday afternoon was not returned.

The North Buffalo location will be the chain's second in Western New York. Chuck E. Cheese's only remaining local restaurant is on Milestrip Road in Hamburg. A location at Harlem and Sheridan in Amherst closed in 2020, the same year the company declared bankruptcy. The chain is now under new ownership.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!