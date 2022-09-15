Chuck E. Cheese in Hamburg set to reopen on September 22

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chuck E. Cheese located at 4408 Milestrip Road has been remodeled and is set to reopen on September 22.

A day of family fun will begin at 10 a.m. with a special “First to Play” event that will feature families from Camp Good Days joining Chuck E. for a special “power on” ceremony and they will be the first to experience the renovated game room.

Photo provided by SPM Communications, Inc.

Later in the day, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., a grand reopening event will take place that will include raffle prizes, cake and an appearance from Chuck E. Cheese and friends. According to the organizers, the first 25 families in line will enjoy free game play during the event.

Photo provided by SPM Communications, Inc.

New features at the remodeled location include:

Over 15 new games

Oversized mural wall paying homage to the city

Interactive dance floor

Large format video wall

Fresh, vibrant, and contemporary look

Updated seating to accommodate larger groups with charging stations for devices