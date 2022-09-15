Watch Now
Chuck E. Cheese in Hamburg set to reopen on September 22

Photo provided by SPM Communications, Inc.
Posted at 4:23 PM, Sep 15, 2022
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chuck E. Cheese located at 4408 Milestrip Road has been remodeled and is set to reopen on September 22.

A day of family fun will begin at 10 a.m. with a special “First to Play” event that will feature families from Camp Good Days joining Chuck E. for a special “power on” ceremony and they will be the first to experience the renovated game room.

s516 Hamburg new seating_new games_video wall.jpg

Later in the day, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., a grand reopening event will take place that will include raffle prizes, cake and an appearance from Chuck E. Cheese and friends. According to the organizers, the first 25 families in line will enjoy free game play during the event.

s516 Hamburg show room_video wall.jpg

New features at the remodeled location include:

  • Over 15 new games
  • Oversized mural wall paying homage to the city
  • Interactive dance floor
  • Large format video wall
  • Fresh, vibrant, and contemporary look
  • Updated seating to accommodate larger groups with charging stations for devices
s516 Hamburg wall mural-approved.jpg

