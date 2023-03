BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a three-year hiatus, a longtime favorite will return to the Broadway Market for the busiest time of the year.

Chrusciki Bakery will return to Broadway Market during the Easter season.

Chrusciki Bakery, the home of placek and cross bread, will be one of 70 temporary and permanent vendors that will bring the East Buffalo landmark to life.

The bakery previously left Broadway Market in 2020 after 33 years as a year-round tenant.