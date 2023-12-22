Christmas tree giveaway in the Town of Tonawanda set to take place on Sunday

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Christmas tree giveaway will take place on Sunday in the Town of Tonawanda.

The trees will be located in the back parking lot at 3200 Elmwood Avenue, the former Philip Sheridan School, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Organizers say if you're unable to make it during those hours, you can feel free to stop by any time after to pick up a tree.

The trees have been donated by Arida Tree farms, Northtown Garden Center, Graeber & Sons Nursery, Russell’s Tree and Shrub Nursery, Lowe's Garden Center and Spoth Nursery.

"For over 40 years these Christmas trees have been donated for people in need during the Christmas holiday. It is important to all of us to provide a tree to people during some difficult times. We would like to recognize the two people involved in starting this program and continuing it for so many years. David Arida, who offered the free trees in 1982 which started this program and Mike Kolmar who continued helping with this tradition," a release from the Elmwood Commons says.

Organizers say the Town of Tonawanda Highway Department has agreed to mulch any remaining trees that are left.