"Christmas in the Country" returns to the Hamburg Fairgrounds

If you're looking to start your holiday shopping early this year, a popular holiday market is returning this week.

"Christmas in the Country" will run from November 2nd to the 5th at the Hamburg Fairgrounds for its 38th year.

Hours of Operation:



10a.m. to 9p.m. on November 2nd - 3rd

9a.m. to 6p.m. on November 4th

10a.m. to 4p.m on November 5th

This year's event features more than 450 artisans, samples of some of the area's best wines and spirits, and a food truck rodeo for dining.

Tickets cost 11 dollars and kids 12 and under get in for free.

A full list of vendors and tickets can be found here.