Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

"Christmas in the Country" returns to the Hamburg Fairgrounds

Annual holiday market to celebrate 38th year.
christmas in the country.jpg
WKBW
christmas in the country.jpg
Posted at 2023-11-01T06:39:34-0400
and last updated 2023-11-01 06:39:34-04

If you're looking to start your holiday shopping early this year, a popular holiday market is returning this week.

"Christmas in the Country" will run from November 2nd to the 5th at the Hamburg Fairgrounds for its 38th year.

Hours of Operation:

  • 10a.m. to 9p.m. on November 2nd - 3rd
  • 9a.m. to 6p.m. on November 4th
  • 10a.m. to 4p.m on November 5th

This year's event features more than 450 artisans, samples of some of the area's best wines and spirits, and a food truck rodeo for dining.
Tickets cost 11 dollars and kids 12 and under get in for free.

A full list of vendors and tickets can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!