"Christmas in the Country" returns to the Hamburg Fairgrounds

If you're looking to start your holiday shopping early this year, a popular holiday market is returning this week.
"Christmas in the Country" will run from November 2nd to the 5th at the Hamburg Fairgrounds for its 38th year.
Hours of Operation:
- 10a.m. to 9p.m. on November 2nd - 3rd
- 9a.m. to 6p.m. on November 4th
- 10a.m. to 4p.m on November 5th
This year's event features more than 450 artisans, samples of some of the area's best wines and spirits, and a food truck rodeo for dining.
Tickets cost 11 dollars and kids 12 and under get in for free.
A full list of vendors and tickets can be found here.