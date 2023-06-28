Christmas in July Toy-Drive returns

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A popular toy drive is returning to Western New York.

Now through the end of July, you can help put a smile on kids' faces, at Oishei Children's Hospital.

Assemblyman Mike Norris and the hospital launching the annual 'Christmas in July' toy drive.

You can donate brand new toys for children and teenagers who are receiving treatments this summer.

The toys need to be something that can be used inside the hospital,

like books, games and puzzles.

The drive runs through July 20th, there are a number of local libraries where you can drop off toys, including Assemblyman Norris' office in Clarence or donate directly through an online wishlist.

The Libraries are:

Lockport Public Library

23 East Ave.

Lockport, NY 14094

(716) 433-5935

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. -8 p.m.PM

Friday: 9 a.m. -5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. -5 p.m.

Clarence Town Library

3 Town Pl.

Clarence, NY 14031

(716) 741-2650

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: 10 a.m. -9 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. -5 p.m.

Friday, Saturday: 10 a.m. -5 p.m.

Wilson Library

265 Young St.

Wilson, NY 14172

(716) 751-6070

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: 10 a.m. -8 p.m.

Wednesday: 2 p.m. -8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. -5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. -1 p.m.

Newfane Library

2761 Maple Ave.

Newfane, NY 14108

(716) 778-9344

Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. -6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. -2 p.m.