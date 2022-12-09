Christkindlmarkt is in full swing at Hofbrauhaus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's time to start ringing in the holiday season in Western New York. Even if there isn't any snow to accompany, people are still getting into the spirit with trees, festive lights, and everything in between. Businesses are definitely doing the same, and Hofbrauhaus falls into that category.

They're in their second ever Christkindlmarkt, which is an outdoor German Christmas market. This is the second weekend of operation. The hours for the the next two weeks are as follows.

December 9-11

Friday: 4 pm - 9pm Saturday: 12 pm - 8 pm Sunday: 12 pm - 5pm

December 16-18

Friday: 4 pm - 9pm Saturday: 12 pm - 8 pm Sunday: 12 pm - 5pm



Chief Operating Officer, Brian Windschitl said this is one of the best times of the year for them.

"I'm really excited. This is what we live for," Windschitl said.

The market has 24 vendors that set up shop. From glassware to authentic German food/drink, people can go and experience true European culture right from Buffalo. Co-Owner, Bob Hamels, said a lot of businesses are lining up to be a part of the action.

"We've got a waiting list of people that want to get into this event, which is so great," Hamels said.

In total, Owner, Ed Arnold said that this isn't just about partying and getting crazy. This is about spending quality time together and celebrating the holiday in a unique way.

"We are so excited to provide a place where people can come with their families and friends, and really get into the holiday spirit," Arnold said.

For more information on the Christkindlmarkt, you can click here.