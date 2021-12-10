Christkindlmarkt at Hofbrauhaus Buffalo canceled Saturday due to anticipated high winds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Christkindlmarkt at Hofbrauhaus Buffalo is canceled Saturday due to anticipated high winds throughout Western New York.

Organizers say Christkindlmarkt will operate on Sunday from 12-7 p.m. weather permitting.

Cancelled - Saturday’s (12/11) Christkindlmarkt b/c of high winds. Tonight, we will extend hrs to 10pm, and open early next week on Thurs. 12/16 from 4-9. We will remain open Sat. w/Santa and cookies inside from 12-2. Ugly sweater party Sat. at 8! Christkindlmarkt open Sun 12-7. pic.twitter.com/Ns9Fvnqq0e — Hofbrauhaus Buffalo (@HofbrauhausB) December 10, 2021

Hofbrauhaus will be open on Saturday between 12 and 2 p.m. and for the ugly sweater party.