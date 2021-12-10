Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Christkindlmarkt at Hofbrauhaus Buffalo canceled Saturday due to anticipated high winds

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Hofbrauhaus Buffalo
hbh.png
Posted at 4:15 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 16:16:11-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Christkindlmarkt at Hofbrauhaus Buffalo is canceled Saturday due to anticipated high winds throughout Western New York.

Organizers say Christkindlmarkt will operate on Sunday from 12-7 p.m. weather permitting.

Hofbrauhaus will be open on Saturday between 12 and 2 p.m. and for the ugly sweater party.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!