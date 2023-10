DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chris Stapleton has announced dates for the 2024 "All-American Road Show," including a stop at Darien Lake Amphitheater on July 11, 2024.

Stapleton will be joined by special guests Marcus King and Nikki Lane.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 3 at 10 a.m.

You can find more information about exclusive presales here and here.