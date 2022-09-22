Choctoberfest returns Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The seventh annual Choctoberfest is set to return Thursday, September 22, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 840 Seneca St.

The festival is hosted by Family Promise of Western New York. The organization aims to support homeless families in our community.

Tickets to Choctoberfest include a chocolate charcuterie board, food, beer, live music, and a “Willy Wonka” raffle to win a bottle of liquor.

“We are so excited to gather with our friends once again for our Seventh Annual Choctoberfest. Flying Bison and Park Edge Sweet Shoppe are wonderful partners that make this a memorable event, along with Coyote Café and The Restless Soles. We look forward to a great turnout on September 22nd as we continue making a difference in the lives of families experiencing homelessness.” - Luanne Firestone, Family Promise of WNY Executive Director

Pre-sale tickets are $40 each or $75 for a pair. More information can be found here.

Family Promise has been working for 25 years to provide emergency shelter for the homeless across Western New York.