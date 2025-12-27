Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chimney fire in Amherst leaves $450k in damage

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fire that began in the chimney of a home and quickly spread left behind $450,000 in damage to an Amherst home.

According to the Amherst Police Department, a resident of 11 Topaz Court heard a "crackling" noise inside his home and went outside to find an active fire above his garage around 7 a.m. The fire spread to the second floor, attic, and roof. Everyone inside the home escaped unharmed.

Officials say the fire caused an estimated $300,000 in damage to the structure and $150,000 in damage to the contents.

The investigation into the cause is ongoing.

