'Child with Autism' signs being installed throughout City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo Department of Public Works has been installing 'Child with Autism' signage along roadways in several neighborhoods.

The goal of the signs is to warn drivers to be alert for children with autism who may not perceive the danger of oncoming traffic.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown stated, “From my earliest days in office, I have made traffic safety in neighborhoods citywide a priority. As we continue to build an autism-friendly community, where no one is left out and no one is left behind, these new signs will give parents and guardians some peace of mind, knowing that drivers will be made aware of special children and take extra precautions when they are in an area used by people with autism.”

Parents of children with autism can apply for a sign by filling out an application by clicking here or by calling 311.