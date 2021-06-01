Child struck by vehicle in Batavia hospitalized and in serious condition

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Batavia police say a 6-year-old child was struck by a vehicle and hospitalized Monday.

According to police the accident occurred around 3:51 p.m. on private property on Otis Street, not on the roadway. Police say the driver of the vehicle disconnected a trailer and moved the vehicle, the child was in the yard on the passenger side of the vehicle and was struck.

The 6-year-old child was conscious and speaking with officers, after being evaluated at the scene the child was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Police say no impairment or intoxication is suspected and no charges are pending. The child is in serious but stable condition.