Child struck and killed in crash near Hampshire and Albany Streets in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A child was struck and killed in crash near Hampshire and Albany Streets in Buffalo Monday.

Police told 7 Eyewitness News a 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle just before 4:00 p.m. in the area of Hampshire and Albany Streets.

The child was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital with serious injuries. Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning police announced the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No charges have been filed at this time. The accident remains under investigation.