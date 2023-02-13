Child rescued, mother killed after incident at Niagara Gorge

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Park Police and the Niagara Falls Fire Department responded to an incident at the Niagara Gorge Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the fire department said crews responded to the area of Terrapin Point around 1 p.m. and were advised that two people climbed over a railing and fell from the edge. A woman and her five-year-old child were found around 70 yards from the top.

WKBW

The five-year-old child was rescued and transported to the hospital. Lifesaving measures were performed on the woman, but she was pronounced dead. She was recovered by the NYSP aviation unit.

New York State Park Police said the investigation is ongoing but it is not believed it was an accident.

WKBW

Help is always available. If you or someone you know needs someone to talk to you can contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.