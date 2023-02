NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Park Police and the Niagara Falls Fire Department responded to an incident at the Niagara Gorge Monday afternoon.

Police say around 1 p.m. a rescue was performed after a woman jumped into the gorge with her son. The incident occurred between Terrapin Point and the Cave of the Winds.

WKBW

The five-year-old child has been transported to the hospital while a recovery operation is underway for the child's mother.

The incident remains under investigation.