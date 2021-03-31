Child injured in car crash, Jamestown woman charged with DWI

BROCTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Jamestown woman is facing a number of charges, including DWI and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, after a one-car crash that sent three people to the hospital.

State Police in Fredonia say they arrested 25-year-old Victoria Bradberry around 7:15 p.m. March 30th after the car she was driving crashed on Old Mill Road in the Village of Brocton. Police say she appeared to be impaired, and admitted to consuming alcohol before driving.

Police say Bradberry had two people with her in the car, including an 11-year-old child. Her passengers were taken to the hospital by Mercy Flight to be treated for their injuries. Bradberry was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Bradberry is charged with Driving While Intoxicated, two counts of 2nd degree Vehicular Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and other vehicle and traffic violations. She was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail.

