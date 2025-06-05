Child escapes Orchard Park daycare, found wandering along Southwestern Boulevard

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Orchard Park Police say Sensational Fun has launched an internal investigation after a child escaped on Wednesday morning and was found wandering along Southwestern Boulevard.

Police Chief Patrick Fitzgerald spoke with a man who said he was driving at about 11:15 a.m. when he noticed a boy by the road, a few properties over from the child care facility. The man said that the boy started to wander into the road.

The man didn't want to go on camera, but said he brought the child back to the daycare with the help of police. Police said they received calls from other drivers and Sensational Fun at the same time. The boy, between the ages of three and five, wasn't harmed.

Police said they won't be further involved, and Sensational Fun is conducting an internal investigation. We did go to the business, but it closed earlier than the hours posted online.