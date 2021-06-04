Child, driver hurt after fire truck crashes into civilian vehicle while responding to call

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a child and a driver are recovering at ECMC after a Buffalo fire truck crashed into a civilian vehicle while responding to an emergency call at Michigan Avenue and Northampton Street, Friday afternoon.

Officials say a fire truck was responding to an emergency call with lights and sirens around 12:30 Friday.

The operator of the fire truck t-boned a civilian vehicle with a driver and a child inside the vehicle.

Both the driver and the child were extricated by firefighters and transported to ECMC.

No firefighters were hurt, the conditions of the driver and child are unknown.