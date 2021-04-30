Child care advocates celebrate more than $2 billion in funding for New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State is committing upwards of $2.4 billion in federal funding to expand access to child care across New York State. The funding, which is included in New York's 2022 annual budget that passed in early April, will help child care providers pay for renovations, rent, and staff wages, while also expanding child care subsidies and helping more families bring down costs of child care.

The money cannot come soon enough for child care providers, which have been pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Western New York had almost 40 percent of child care centers close temporarily, and some permanently," said Sofia Mado, owner of Little Angels Day Care in Cheektowaga.

But how soon the funding could be unlocked for Mado and other struggling child care providers and families is unclear. During a news conference Friday, state lawmakers could not provide a plan for the rollout of these funds.

Assemblywoman Monica Wallace (D-Lancaster) says specific language in the budget will help ensure checks and balances.

"We wrote into the budget a provision to make sure that there is accountability periodically to make sure the money is getting where it is supposed to go," said Wallace.

Here is a breakdown of the child care funding, as outlined by Wallace's office: