BUFFALO, N.Y. — Child and Family Services is partnering with the YMCA to expand mental health resources on Buffalo's East Side.

C+FS is opening their new office inside the William-Emslie YMCA on William Street.

The new office will provide counseling sessions focusing on personal, family and work-related challenges.

Sessions run up to 45 minutes and are by appointment only.

You can sign up for an appointment here or by calling Child and Family Services at 716-842-2750.