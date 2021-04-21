Chiefs' Demone Harris holding free camp and showcase for kids in grades 3-12 in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An NFL player from Buffalo is holding a free camp and showcase for kids from 3rd grade through 12th grade in the Queen City on May 22nd.

Demone Harris who is a defensive end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and played his college football at the University at Buffalo, is holding a free camp at Bishop Timon High School for up to 300 kids.

Super excited to have this in my hometown! Grades 3-12! Let’s have some fun! 😎 Sign up at https://t.co/VAhZkpZPbX pic.twitter.com/rSMiHvuN8E — Mone Harris (@DemoneHarris) April 21, 2021

Organizers say the camp will follow strict COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Attendees will receive a camp t-shirts, shorts, and a mask and parents will be provided with a camp guide as well as guidance for future camps.

Campers will be able to participate in a unique Q&A session and meet and greet with Harris to discuss leadership,

academics, and community awareness.

You can sign up for the camp by clicking here.