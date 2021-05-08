Chicken coop destroyed in fire in Cambria

CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says a chicken coop was destroyed in a fire in Cambria, Friday night.

According to the sheriff's office, several deputies responded to a report of a chicken coop on fire at 5175 Upper Mountain Road in Cambria around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Deputies were able to eventually extinguish the fire, but the coop was destroyed and several chickens died; no person was injured.

The coop was built off the exterior wall of an unattached garage, which was able to be saved without suffering any major damage.

The Niagara County Origin and Cause Team is investigating the cause of the fire.