BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The 13th annual Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival is taking place this weekend behind the Buffalo History Museum.

The event features more than 25 local vendors, food trucks and live entertainment.

However, the biggest attraction is taking a leisurely stroll through the grove of Cherry Blossoms.

WATCH: Cherry Blossoms in full bloom for weekend festival in Buffalo

Cherry Blossoms in full bloom for weekend festival in Buffalo

The festival also honors the longstanding relationship with our sister-city of Kanazawa, Japan.

The festival continues Sunday from 11 until 3.