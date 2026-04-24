Chemical spill in Fort Erie the likely culprit of odor across North Buffalo and Northtowns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Reports of a bleach-type smell across the Buffalo area on Wednesday have likely been traced to a chemical spill at a manufacturing plant in Fort Erie, Ontario, just across the Niagara River.

The Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks said a chemical spill at Durez Canada's Fort Erie plant was first reported to them on Monday. The ministry said the spill involved approximately 400 liters of a "phenol and water mix" which leaked from a storage tank due to a leaky valve.

Ministry air experts confirmed phenol odors can be detected at very low concentrations, but "are not a health risk at those levels." They added that all spilled material will be removed and the affected area fully cleaned by the end of the day on Friday.

Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop said the spill was contained to the property of the plant.

"These plants that use chemicals, they have to have an elaborate containment system," Redekop said. "That's what Durez has, and we've been advised this leak has been contained on site."

"On April 20, a spill was reported at Durez Canada Company involving approximately 400 litres of a phenol and water mix.



The cause of the spill was identified as a small leak in a storage tank. All released material has been fully contained within the facility’s secondary containment system, and there has been no off-site discharge of the liquid. The ministry is on-site and has confirmed that the leaking valve has been replaced.



Ministry air experts confirm that phenol odours can be detected at very low concentrations and are unpleasant but not a health risk at those levels.



It is anticipated that all spilled material will be removed and the affected area fully cleaned by end of day. The ministry will continue to oversee the response to ensure appropriate cleanup measures are taken and a plan to prevent a future occurrence is prepared and implemented." - Ontario Ministry of the Environment Conservation and Parks

WATCH: Chemical spill in Fort Erie the likely culprit of odor across North Buffalo and Northtowns

Chemical spill in Fort Erie the likely culprit of odor across North Buffalo and Northtowns

I took a look at National Weather Service data and found the wind was coming from the southwest on Wednesday morning, which likely accounts for reports of the smell wafting to this side of the border, reaching Grand Island, the Tonawandas, Kenmore, and North Buffalo, according to your comments on social media.

Fort Erie Fire Chief Mark Schmitt tracked down the source of the smell on Wednesday afternoon after receiving calls from concerned residents. The CDC says phenol usually smells "sweet and tarry," but Schmitt says he was advised that the odor was likely changing to a bleach-type smell as it interacted with the air.

Durez is a high-performance plastic manufacturing company owned by Sumitomo Bakelite Co., per the company's page on LinkedIn. The company also runs a plant in Niagara Falls, NY. Redekop says the plant in Fort Erie manufactures a compound that is used in automobile brake systems.

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