'Chef's On The Go' location in Amherst will not reopen; owners looking to sublease the location

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The "Chef's On The Go" location in Amherst will not reopen and the owners are looking to sublease the location, according to a family spokesperson.

The location opened at 5483 Sheridan Drive in 2019 and was designed for customers to take their select Chef's favorites home in microwave-safe and environmentally friendly containers.

This has no impact on the original Chef's Restaurant on Seneca Street in Buffalo, which a family spokesperson says will be celebrating 100 years next year.