Cheektowaga's Independence Day Parade

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The streets of Cheektowaga were filled with cheers, music and candy today as neighbors celebrated the town's Independence Day Parade.

Lucy Rydzynski, who has lived in the area for her entire life, has been coming to the parade since she can remember.

"It [the parade] brings together the community, the comradery and the patriotism of Cheektowaga," said Kroll.

She was joined by her children and grandchildren.

"It's a family affair," explained Kroll.

The parade started at Harlem Road and Walden Avenue and ended at the Cheektowaga Town Park.

Oliver Grden is an incoming sixth grader and uses the parade as an opportunity to catch up with friends during the summer.

"It's after school and I get to meet up with all my friends," said Grden.

Grden was also excited to be at the parade to celebrate Independence Day.

"We get to celebrate America and freedom and independence," said Grden when asked why he loves this parade and the holiday.