Cheektowaga woman sentenced to prison in deadly crash on Transit Road in February

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cheektowaga woman has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to charges in a deadly crash on Transit Road in February.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 25-year-old Alondra L. Ramirez-Santiago was sentenced Monday in State Supreme Court to 3 1/3 to 10 years in prison and an indefinite license revocation.

The crash occurred on the 6300 block of Transit Road between Cloverleaf Drive and Rehm Road on February 26.

The district attorney's office said Ramirez-Santiago was driving south on Transit Road without headlights on and at a high rate of speed while under the influence of alcohol when she caused a crash with another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle, 51-year-old Jennifer Hylkema of Lockport, and her son were taken by ambulance to ECMC. The DA said Jennifer Hylkema died at the hospital and her son was treated and released. Ramirez-Santiago was also taken by ambulance to ECMC where she was treated for injuries.

Ramirez-Santiago pleaded guilty in July to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter.