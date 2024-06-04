Cheektowaga woman sentenced for her involvement in a deadly robbery in 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 32-year-old Sharee Bailey of Cheektowaga was sentenced Tuesday in State Supreme Court to 10 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said Bailey pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree robbery for her involvement in a robbery that resulted in the murder of two victims in Buffalo.

According to the DA, during the early morning of September 27, 2019, 41-year-old Ernest B. Green, Jr. and 27-year-old Wayne Robbins murdered 21-year-old Bethany B. Malloy and 26-year-old Shaquiel S. St. John during a robbery on Merrimac Street in Buffalo.

A jury found Green and Robbins guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and four counts of second-degree murder. They were sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The district attorney's office said jurors found Green and 41-year-old Daniel Rodriguez guilty of one count of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder for the murder of a woman and the attempted murder of her two children in the Town of Tonawanda. They were sentenced to 75 years to life in prison.

Bailey was offered the plea agreement in exchange for her testimony in the trial against Green, Rodriguez and Robbins, according to the DA.