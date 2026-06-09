AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 57-year-old Jennifer A. Ortiz of Cheektowaga pleaded guilty Monday to one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter.

According to the district attorney's office, on December 20, 2025, Ortiz was driving south on Kensington Avenue when she hit a pedestrian near Harlem Road.

The district attorney's office said she was driving under the influence of alcohol and left the scene. She was later arrested at her home. The 70-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ortiz faces a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison on October 7, 2026. She has been released on previously posted bail, at $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond or $250,000 partially secured bond.

WATCH: Cheektowaga woman pleads guilty to deadly crash involving pedestrian