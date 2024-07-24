Cheektowaga woman pleads guilty to charges in deadly crash on Transit Road in February

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cheektowaga woman has pleaded guilty to charges in a deadly crash on Transit Road in February.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 24-year-old Alondra L. Ramirez-Santiago pleaded guilty Wednesday in State Supreme Court to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter.

The crash occurred on the 6300 block of Transit Road between Cloverleaf Drive and Rehm Road on February 26.

The district attorney's office said Ramirez-Santiago was driving south on Transit Road without headlights on and at a high rate of speed while under the influence of alcohol when she caused a crash with another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle, 51-year-old Jennifer Hylkema of Lockport, and her son were taken by ambulance to ECMC. The DA said Jennifer Hylkema died at the hospital and her son was treated and released. Ramirez-Santiago was also taken by ambulance to ECMC where she was treated for injuries.

Ramirez-Santiago is scheduled to be sentenced on September 23 and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

The DA said prosecutors requested that Ramirez-Santiago be remanded pending sentence. She remains released on bail previously set at $75,000 cash or $100,000 bond.