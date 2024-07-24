Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cheektowaga woman pleads guilty to charges in deadly crash on Transit Road in February

ramirez-santiago.png
Erie County District Attorney's Office
ramirez-santiago.png
Posted at 4:51 PM, Jul 24, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cheektowaga woman has pleaded guilty to charges in a deadly crash on Transit Road in February.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 24-year-old Alondra L. Ramirez-Santiago pleaded guilty Wednesday in State Supreme Court to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter.

The crash occurred on the 6300 block of Transit Road between Cloverleaf Drive and Rehm Road on February 26.

The district attorney's office said Ramirez-Santiago was driving south on Transit Road without headlights on and at a high rate of speed while under the influence of alcohol when she caused a crash with another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle, 51-year-old Jennifer Hylkema of Lockport, and her son were taken by ambulance to ECMC. The DA said Jennifer Hylkema died at the hospital and her son was treated and released. Ramirez-Santiago was also taken by ambulance to ECMC where she was treated for injuries.

Ramirez-Santiago is scheduled to be sentenced on September 23 and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

The DA said prosecutors requested that Ramirez-Santiago be remanded pending sentence. She remains released on bail previously set at $75,000 cash or $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!