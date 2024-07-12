Cheektowaga woman facing vehicular manslaughter charge in deadly crash on Transit Road in February

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cheektowaga woman is facing vehicular manslaughter and aggravated vehicular homicide charges in connection to a deadly crash on Transit Road in February.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 24-year-old Alondra L. Ramirez-Santiago was arraigned Friday in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging her with one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter.

The crash occurred on the 6300 block of Transit Road between Cloverleaf Drive and Rehm Road on February 26.

Ramirez-Santiago was allegedly driving south on Transit Road without headlights on and at a high rate of speed while under the influence of alcohol when she caused a crash with another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle, 51-year-old Jennifer Hylkema of Lockport, and her son were taken by ambulance to ECMC. The DA said Jennifer Hylkema died at the hospital and her son was treated and released. Ramirez-Santiago was also taken by ambulance to ECMC where she was treated for injuries.

Ramirez-Santiago is scheduled to return on July 24, 2024, for a pre-trial conference and remains released on bail previously set at $75,000 cash or $100,000 bond.