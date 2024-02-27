Watch Now
Cheektowaga woman facing multiple charges in connection to deadly crash on Transit Road

Posted at 2:34 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 14:34:33-05

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police announced a woman is facing multiple charges in connection to a deadly crash on Transit Road.

Police said the crash occurred on Transit Road between Cloverleaf Drive and Rehm Road around 9 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, a vehicle traveling south on Transit struck the driver's side of another vehicle entering into traffic from a parking lot on the west side of the road.

Police said 51-year-old Jennifer Hylkema was driving the vehicle that was struck. She was critically injured and taken to ECMC where she later died. The other driver was identified as 24-year-old Alondra Ramirez-Santiago of Cheektowaga.

According to police, Ramirez-Santiago was arrested and charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, first-degree driving while intoxicated, and reckless driving. She was arraigned and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center.

