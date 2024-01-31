Cheektowaga woman faces animal cruelty charges after SPCA rescued over 150 animals from her property

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 24-year-old Kerisa J. Schmitt of Cheektowaga was arraigned Wednesday in Cheektowaga Town Court on 154 counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance and 154 counts of failure to provide proper food and drink to impounded animal.

The district attorney's office said that on December 14, 2023, officers from the SPCA Serving Erie County responded to Schmitt's residence on Colton Street to perform an animal welfare check and while outside of the home, officers allegedly saw numerous farm animals inside of a small garage in unsanitary conditions through a window.

Investigators later returned with Cheektowaga police to execute a search warrant.

Schmitt is accused of failing to provide necessary food, water and care to 156 farm and domestic animals on her property.

The animals included:



117 chickens

18 ducks and geese

15 rabbits

Two goats

Two dogs

One cat

One pig

The animals were allegedly found in unsanitary conditions without proper access to food and water.

Below you can find a video from December when the animals were rescued.

SPCA Serving Erie County rescues over 150 animals from a property in Cheektowaga

Schmitt was issued an appearance ticket. She is scheduled to return on February 29 for a pre-trial conference and was released on her own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail.

The district attorney's office said the judge issued a “no animal” order, which prevents Schmitt from owning or caring for any animals while the criminal case is pending. She surrendered five animals that remained in her possession on Wednesday.

“I want to thank our partners at the SPCA Serving Erie County for their work in this investigation and the care they have provided to the many animals rescued from this home." - Erie County DA John Flynn

Schmitt also faces a petit larceny charge in a separate unrelated case.