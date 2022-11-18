Cheektowaga, West Seneca police departments receiving reports of furnaces unable to turn on

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Both the Cheektowaga and West Seneca Police Departments have received emergency calls from residents with furnaces that are unable to turn on.

The West Seneca Police Department reported that most modern furnaces in the West Seneca area have a vent that exits the side of the home and no longer exits the stack on the roof. The department is urging residents to make sure these vents are clear of snow.

The department also asked residents to refrain from calling the police to report utility issues and to instead contact their utility company.

The Cheektowaga Police Department similarly informed residents of homes with newer model furnaces that may need to be kept clear of snow in order to function properly.