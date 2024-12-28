Cheektowaga strip club owner Peter Gerace Jr. found guilty on 8 of 9 counts in high-profile trial

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A federal jury found Peter Gerace Jr., the owner of Pharaoh’s Gentleman’s Club in Cheektowaga, guilty on eight of nine counts brought against him.

The jury convicted Gerace of conspiracy to defraud the United States, bribery, sex trafficking conspiracy, maintaining a drug-involved premises, narcotics conspiracy, witness tampering and distribution of cocaine. Jurors acquitted him of one charge of witness tampering.

Prosecutors said that between 2005 and 2019, Gerace conspired to defraud the U.S. and paid cash bribes to Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Joseph Bongiovanni. In exchange, Bongiovanni protected Gerace and used his position to prevent other members of law enforcement from conducting investigations into Gerace’s activities at Pharaoh’s.

In October, Bongiovanni was found guilty on seven of the 11 counts brought against him. The verdict came after Bongiovanni was found guilty in April on two of the 15 counts brought against him in the first trial. You can watch our previous report below and read more here. Former Buffalo DEA agent Joseph Bongiovanni found guilty on 7 counts in high-profile trial

In addition, prosecutors said that between 2006 and 2019 Gerace and others distributed cocaine, Adderall, marijuana, and heroin from Pharaoh’s. Officials said Gerace and others distributed the controlled substances and used other methods to coerce Pharaoh’s dancers to engage in sex acts.

Gerace also sent threatening Facebook messages to a witness to prevent her from testifying and providing information in an official proceeding.

He faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced in August.

“Peter Gerace preyed on the most vulnerable victims, using them to grow his business and his profits. Peter Gerace did not want to be caught and have his crimes exposed. However, this investigative and prosecutorial team worked tirelessly, gathering the evidence, and connecting the dots and Peter Gerace now stands convicted of some of the most heinous crimes.” - U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross

“This case showcased the reality of trafficking in Western New York and across the country. It revealed the interplay between drugs, human trafficking, how powerful men, like Peter Gerace, used victims’ drug addictions to coerce them into acts of commercial sex for pure profit. Today’s verdict is a win for victims of human trafficking and hope to those who don’t have a voice. The FBI remains committed to eradicating human trafficking and providing victims with resources. We encourage any victim to come forward. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI or report online at tips.fbi.gov.” - Matthew Miraglia, Special Agent-in-Charge of the FBI’s Buffalo Field Office